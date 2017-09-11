Paducah man arrested on drug trafficking charges after traffic s - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah man arrested on drug trafficking charges after traffic stop

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested on drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Troopers with the KSP stopped a passenger car for speeding near the 40 mile marker of Interstate 24 in Lyon County around 9 p.m. Sunday. During the stop, a search of the vehicle was conducted. Troopers located a small amount of marijuana and approximately seven ounces of methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Cynthia R. Snyder, 28, of Paducah, was cited for possession of marijuana. She was then released with the vehicle.

Jerick D. Carruthers, 36, of Paducah, was arrested and charged with speeding, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, and first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He was arrested and taken in Caldwell County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

