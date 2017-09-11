First responders in Jackson, Sikeston honor victims of 9/11 terrorist attack

Emergency responders climb 343 firefighters killed while responding to the World Trade Center on 9/11. (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)

Firefighters in Jackson, MO marched 3.43 miles to honor the FDNY firefighters killed on Sept. 11. (Source: KFVS)

Emergency responders in several communities across the Heartland are holding special events to honor the victims of the 9/11 terror attack.

Today marks the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Firefighters in Jackson honored their fallen brothers and sisters who perished in the worst terror attack on U.S. soil by marching around the city in 60 pounds of gear to memorialize the fallen firefighters. That event kicked off at 7:15 a.m.

In Sikeston, first responders with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and Firefighters from the Scott County Rural Fire Department climbed 343 flights of stairs to honor each member of the New York City Fire Department that died while responding to the World Trade Center.

