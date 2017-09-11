Four things you need to know on 9/11

It's Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: Monday will kick off with a cool start, but will warm up as the day goes on. It will be breezy and mostly sunny, with temps reaching the upper 70s. Low pressure, wind and some rain from Hurricane Irma will start affecting the Heartland tonight. Rain will begin to move into the Heartland and will linger into Tuesday. A LOOK AHEAD: Keep your umbrellas handy as the rain will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Making headlines:

Massive but weakened Irma lashes Florida with wind, rain: A massive but weakened Hurricane Irma zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.

US commemorates 9/11; thousands expected at ground zero: While the U.S. contends with the destruction caused by two ferocious hurricanes in three weeks, Americans also are marking the anniversary of one of the nation's most scarring days.

At least 8 dead after shooting in North Texas: At least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano, Texas, authorities in North Texas said Sunday night.

Death toll now at 90 as aftershocks rattle southern Mexico: The Mexico city of Juchitan on Sunday was littered with rubble from Thursday night's magnitude 8.1 earthquake, which killed at least 90 people across southern Mexico - at least three dozen of them in Juchitan itself.

