Mayfield-Graves County commodities pick-up

Written by Joe Sanchez, Producer
MAYFIELD, KY (AP) -

The monthly senior citizens commodities distribution will be held Friday, Sept. 15 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Mayfield-Graves County Needline and Food Pantry.

If you're picking up any commodities, you're asked not to arrive before 7 a.m.

The food commodities are for local senior citizens who are 60-years-old or older, who have been signed up and been approved for the program.

If you'd like more information, or to find out if you qualify, call the Needline & Food Pantry at (270) 247-6333 from 9 AM to noon, Monday through Thursday.

