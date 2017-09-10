SIU theater season opens with Tony-award winning musical

The 2017-2018 theater season at Southern Illinois University Carbondale begins on a musical note with “Spring Awakening,” a Tony-award winning, alt-rock influenced musical.

J. Thomas Kidd directs and choreographs this dark examination of the emotionally fraught world of adolescents struggling with morality, sexuality and parental expectations. With music by Duncan Sheik, this musical is an adaptation of the controversial play of the same name by Frank Wedekind, first performed in 1906.

Performances of “Spring Awakening” are Sept. 28-Oct. 1. The performance contains mature themes and explicit content.

The regular season roster of plays include:

“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” Nov. 30-Dec. 3 - Back by popular demand, this story about four children who find a mystical kingdom inside a magical wardrobe follows their adventures.

“The Boys from Syracuse,” Feb. 22-25 - A musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors,” this fun performance includes twins, more twins, and women both chased and chaste.

“Gem of the Ocean,” April 26-29 - Aunt Ester, a 285-year-old “soul cleanser” guides young Citizen Barlow on a journey toward redemption. This is the first play in August Wilson’s chronicle, “The American Century Cycle.”

Watch for information about upcoming special productions. More information about the season is available at theater.siu.edu.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturdays, and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the McLeod Theater. Tickets for the series are $64 adult/$24 student. Individual tickets are $18 adult, $6 student. Season tickets can be obtained in person at the SIU Arena or McLeod Theater box offices, Monday-Friday, noon-4:30 p.m. (except university holidays), by mail, or by phone at (618) 453-6000. Individual tickets are also available online at theater.siu.edu.

