Bargain hunt retail chain opening in Union City, TN

Discount retail chain, Bargain Hunt, is opening a new store in Union City, TN at 1700 West Reelfoot Avenue with a grand opening on Friday, Sept. 15.

Another Bargain Hunt store in Conway, Arkansas will also have a grand opening the same day.

The Union City, TN and Conway, Ar locations will be the 18th and 19th stores to open in 2017, bringing the number of stores to 79.

Bargain Hunt is continuing the strong growth started by opening 11 new locations in 2015, 20 new locations in 2016 and an additional 20 new stores in 2017.

The 20th store will open in Athens, Tennessee on Friday, Sept. 22. In 2018, Bargain Hunt plans to open 25 to 30 new stores across the Midwest and Southeast, continuing strong expansion for a fourth year.

The Union City store will offer more than 25,000 square feet of sales space that will house an assortment of name-brand apparel for men, women and kids, electronics, home goods, furniture, bedding, toys and more!

Bargain Hunt's unique Best Bargains Discount Program makes shopping even more enjoyable by discounting the price on participating items based on the date shown on the price tag. After 30 days from the date, the marked price discounts 10 percent; then it drops an additional 10 percent every Markdown Day (1st, 10th and 20th of every month) until it reaches 90 percent off.

Bargain Hunt offers customers quality name-brand merchandise 30 percent to 60 percent off original retail pricing along with unique products and a constantly changing product selection.

At Bargain Hunt there are always new deals to discover and new treasures to find.

"We know that customers are interested in value-driven retailers," said Chris Chapin, Vice President of Retail Operations. "We're one of the best at providing national products and brands at a great value and our customer service is top notch. We feel as long as we provide serviceand a great value; we'll continue to grow."

