Pink Up - September Newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.

As part of Pink Up this month, we’re sharing the story of a woman who says God helped guide her to remission. Janet Wigfall has worked with the Cape Public School District for 25 years. But this time last year, she was not in the classroom, but going through cancer treatment. She say's the road wasn't easy...but her faith in God and looking for those small victories got her to though. She says her diagnosis came a shock because breast cancer doesn't run in her family.

Amanda Hanson will share the details in this month's pink up report on the Breakfast Show and Heartland News at 5 on September 12, 2017.

