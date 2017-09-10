One injured in single vehicle rollover crash in KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

One injured in single vehicle rollover crash in KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

One person was injured in a single vehicle crash in Daviess County, Kentucky.

Officers with the Kentucky State Police said that on Sunday, Sept. 10 Justin Wise of Salem, Illinois was headed westbound on KY2830. Wise lost control of his vehicle.

His vehicle left the roadway and hit a guardrail which caused it to overturn. 

Wise had one passenger, Bo Dyer. Dyer was taken to an area medical center by ambulance for minor injuries. 

KSP was assisted by Daviess County Fire Dept, Thruston-Philpot Fire Dept, Yellow Ambulance, and Daviess County Sheriff’s office.

