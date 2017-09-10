Scott County Rural Fire Department gets a new fire truck

Sunday morning around 11 a.m. Scott County Rural Fire Fighters received a page for a brush fire.

Fire fighters were a little more confident as they headed towards the fire this time because they had a new addition to the team.

"When somebody calls for a fire department, obviously it's the worst day of their life. And when a fire truck turns the corner, I want them to have a sense of comfort," Scott County Rural Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien said. "The last thing I want is to pull up and our truck not work."

They, along with other fire departments, got to the scene and were able to put out the fire quickly before it did any other damage.

This call was the second time they used their new 2001 KME Rescue Engine.

They purchased this truck due to the age of other fire engines they had on hand. All those engine trucks are over 30-years-old so they felt it was time to purchase a new one.

Perrien thanked the board of directors along with the continued support from the community to make this purchase happen.

They were able to buy it for $80,000.

"It's been a long process. We wouldn't have been able to do it without the continued support of the citizens and of course our board of directors," Perrien added. "Once we got financially able to purchase the truck, myself and the command staff of the fire district, spent months researching several different vendors nationwide and we ended up finding this truck down at Brindlee Mountain."

Perrien said they've been focusing on upgrading their equipment and now are shifting their focus on upgrading their engine fire apparatuses.

Perrien said he wanted to focus on upgrading their gear and trucks for safety reasons for citizens and fire personnel.

"We were at the stage that we were concerned about our trucks working just to make it through a fire," Perrien added. "We eliminated the worst truck we have and we will continue that process until we upgrade all of our equipment."

Scott County Rural also added a new look with their truck.

Perrien ended his post on social media explaining why the word volunteer is an important addition to the new truck.

"We have also incorporated the word "VOLUNTEERS" on the side of the truck. The word volunteers is now on our truck for many reasons, but summed up to show pride. We are volunteers because we choose to be. We volunteer to serve our community and protect the citizens within our district. So I welcome this new engine 1765 to our fleet, and hope each and very citizen will too. I want to thank all the members of the Scott County Rural Fire District for all their hard work and dedication getting this truck in service."

