MO woman injured in motorcycle crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.

A De Soto, Missouri woman was injured in a motorcycle crash in Ste. Genevieve County on Sunday, September 9.

Joshua R. Lucas, 25, was driving the bike north on U.S. Highway 61 just before 5 p.m. when he lost control, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.



Lucas and a passenger, Nichole B. Kelly, 28, were thrown off the motorcycle.

Kelly was taken to a hospital with "serious" injuries, according to the MSHP crash report.

Lucan was not injured.

