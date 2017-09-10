MO woman injured in motorcycle crash in Ste. Genevieve Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO woman injured in motorcycle crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.

Written by Michale Johnson, Producer
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A De Soto, Missouri woman was injured in a motorcycle crash in Ste. Genevieve County on Sunday, September 9.

Joshua R. Lucas, 25, was driving the bike north on U.S. Highway 61 just before 5 p.m. when he lost control, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Lucas and a passenger, Nichole B. Kelly, 28, were thrown off the motorcycle.

Kelly was taken to a hospital with "serious" injuries, according to the MSHP crash report.

Lucan was not injured.

