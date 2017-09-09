Mizzou falls to South Carolina - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mizzou falls to South Carolina

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
COLUMBIA, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri football team lost for the first time this season 31 to 13 to South Carolina Saturday in Columbia.

This was a game that featured SEC opponents. 

Mizzou will play its third straight home game against Purdue next Saturday.

