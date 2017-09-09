Salukis defeat Mississippi Valley State - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Salukis defeat Mississippi Valley State

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The SIU Football team started the season with a big 55-3 win Saturday at home over Mississippi Valley State.

The Salukis dominated the game from start to finish for 2nd year head coach Nick Hill.

Southern Illinois will travel to SEMO Saturday for a 6:00 p.m. match up with the Redhawks.

