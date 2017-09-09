Sikeston cheerleaders serve DPS officers breakfast

Cheerleaders from Sikeston High School participated in the Give Back Project on Saturday, Sept. 9.

They served officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety breakfast and sang their school song “The Red And Black.”

The cheerleaders said it is a way to say thank you to the officers for their service.

The food was cooked by Veronica and Alana Mills and Natalee Fennell, Sikeston Head Cheerleader.

