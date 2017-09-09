Community comes out to support Perryville Backstoppers

Many came out to support the Perryville Backstoppers Fundraiser at The Barrens Winery on Saturday, Sept. 9.

There was plenty of fun on hand with music, games, food, and other items which include a 50/50 drawing, a $100 lottery ticket board and more.

This is the seventh year for this event at the winery, however, every year The Backstoppers has a banquet in St. Louis.

"They bring special speakers in and actual families to speak that has lost their loved ones," Perryville Police Chief Derik Hunt said. "Backstoppers stays with them from the day they lose their loved one all the way through. They never leave them. They are always taking care of them."

Backstoppers started back in 1959 and provides needed financial assistance and support to spouses and dependent children of all police officers, fire fighters, volunteer fire fighters, and publicly funded paramedics and EMT's who have lost their lives or suffered a catastrophic injury performing their duty.

"Right now Backstoppers supports 66 kids through the organization," Perryville Police Sargent Garrett Schott said. "it's very important to help them out to keep this going and take care of the families of first responders."

Schott personally has seen how this helps benefit families as he knew a fire fighter who passed away in Ste. Genevieve.

"Their family is taken care of, their kids are taken care of until they are out of college," Schott added. "It takes a lot of stress off the families of fallen first responders to be able to have help like this."

We talked with several people on hand that came out to show their support. The Barrens Winery Owner Julie Huber said it's important to give back to first responders.

"Whenever something is wrong, they come help. We should return that by supporting this organization," Huber said.

Connie Mahathath of Perryville came by to show her support as well. She is a representative for an organization called Homes for Heroes which also gives back to those who put their life on the line including fire fighters, EMT's and police officers.

"They give so much. They give up their time, they take time out of their families lives, they take time to give to others," Mahathath said. "It's our way to give back to them."

The Backstoppers currently assist 82 families with 66 dependent children and has supported 161 families since 1959.

