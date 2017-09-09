SEMO football Pink Up auction for cancer awareness and prevention

The Southeast Missouri State University Football Pink Auction is now live. From Sept. 1 to Oct. 1, you can pick your favorite football number to help increase cancer awareness and prevention.

The auction is where you can bid on personalizing the nameplate of a SEMO Redhawks Football jersey that will be worn by a football player during the special Pink Up game on November 4.

The highest bidder will receive a 16"x30" custom frame that includes a personalized nameplate replica with your honoree's name and jersey number, an image of your honoree and inspiration card, which is new this year.

Here's how you can you start bidding:

1. Go to http://www.pinkupcape.com

2. Select your favorite jersey number.

3. Place your bid and keep watching!

Proceeds from the auction will provide free cancer screening to patients in need throughout our region.

For more information, please call Saint Francis Foundation at 573-331-5133.

Get bidding today here!

