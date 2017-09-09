SEMO football loses a close one at Dayton

The Southeast Missouri State football team lost 25-23 Saturday afternoon at Dayton.

The Redhawks put together a touchdown drive with less than a minute to play on a Jesse Hosket pass to Kristian Wilkerson to pull within two points.

But Hosket's pass in the end zone was picked off to end SEMO's comeback hopes.

Southeast falls to 0-2 and Dayton improves to 1-1.

The Redhawks host Southern Illinois in their home opener next Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Houck Stadium.

