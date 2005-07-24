Mold Clean-Up

Jackson County, IL -- Clean-up is underway at the Jackson County courthouse as crews try to get rid of mold.

The mold is mostly limited to the basement, on ceiling tiles, water pipes, old record books, and in the air. Some of the clean-up includes scrubbing down, even "bombing" or "fogging" the areas to put the black mold in a neutral state.

According to James Mueller of Majestic Janitorial Services, it was good the county didn't wait around to take care of the problem.

Work will continue this weekend on the first room. Mold removal will pick back up in a couple of weeks in two other areas in the courthouse basement once furniture and boxes are relocated.