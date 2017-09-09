Armed robbery at Primo's Pizza in Carbondale now under investigation

The City of Carbondale Police Department reporting an armed robbery at a business in the city on Sept. 9 at Primo's Pizza in Carbondale, Illinois.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. in the 600 block of East Park Street.

This is not the first time the business has been robbed.

Officers were called in reference to an armed robbery. Officers arrived they learned two armed suspects entered the business and demanded money.

One suspect, who was wearing a Halloween-style mask, a gray or black hooded sweatshirt and jeans, was believed to be a black male, around 6’4” tall with a solid build.

The other suspect, also believed to be a black male, was wearing a Halloween-style mask, a gray or black hooded sweatshirt and jeans, standing around 5’7” tall with a solid build.

The suspects left the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The investigation into this incident continues. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

