Jackson County 4-H Club inspires young apple pie bakers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson County 4-H Club inspires young apple pie bakers

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS) (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

We in the Heartland are currently in prime apple season.

Especially in Murphysboro where they're gearing up for the annual apple festival.

That includes the Jackson County 4-H Club.

On Saturday morning a group hosted an apple pie workshop at the University of Illinois Extension.

About 20 kids ages 8 to 18 learned the basics to a no fail recipe.

The youth leaders say this class is much more than just an opportunity to show off their skills.

"You can show them how to make the pie and they can go home and be like you know like I was, 'Let's go make more, let's make food.'" 4-H Club Member Isabella Huseman said. "This is kind of cool just sparking the love for it and it's like there's nothing better than that."

The Murphysboro apple pie contest gets underway next week.

For kids ages 7 through 13, this is their chance to show off your skills.

Enter your best apple pie by Thursday, Sept. 14 to the Murphysboro Event Center, and they'll have the chance to win $50.

Huseman suggests you follow Heartland Cook Rosie Wece's no fail appletime apple pie recipe. CLICK HERE to see how easy it is.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:00:30 GMT
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

  • First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:46:47 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:31:00 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    •   
Powered by Frankly