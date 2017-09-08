Jackson County 4-H Club inspires young apple pie bakers

We in the Heartland are currently in prime apple season.

Especially in Murphysboro where they're gearing up for the annual apple festival.

That includes the Jackson County 4-H Club.

On Saturday morning a group hosted an apple pie workshop at the University of Illinois Extension.

About 20 kids ages 8 to 18 learned the basics to a no fail recipe.

The youth leaders say this class is much more than just an opportunity to show off their skills.

"You can show them how to make the pie and they can go home and be like you know like I was, 'Let's go make more, let's make food.'" 4-H Club Member Isabella Huseman said. "This is kind of cool just sparking the love for it and it's like there's nothing better than that."

The Murphysboro apple pie contest gets underway next week.

For kids ages 7 through 13, this is their chance to show off your skills.

Enter your best apple pie by Thursday, Sept. 14 to the Murphysboro Event Center, and they'll have the chance to win $50.

Huseman suggests you follow Heartland Cook Rosie Wece's no fail appletime apple pie recipe. CLICK HERE to see how easy it is.

