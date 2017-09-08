Children with diabetes invited to SIU's Camp BETA

Children ages 8 to 14 who have diabetes are invited to participate in an authentic overnight adventure at the inaugural Camp BETA at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center.

The camp is set for Oct. 14-15 and participants will enjoy a range of activities including hiking, fishing, arts and crafts, zip lining, team building exercises and much more.

It all takes place at Touch of Nature, located about eight miles south of Carbondale on Giant City Road.

Youths ages 15-17 who have diabetes are also welcome as counselors-in-training. And while the younger set is having a great time, there are activities for parents as well. Parents can participate in informational seminars and breakout sessions related to diabetes.

BETA camp is free for all campers who meet the criteria. Sponsors include Southern Illinois Healthcare, the Diabetes Today Resource Team, the Carbondale Lions Club and Touch of Nature.

The Camp BETA name has a dual significance. The primary function of beta cells is storing and releasing insulin to reduce blood glucose concentration, and these cells respond quickly to spikes in blood glucose concentrations by secreting stored insulin as they produce more.

In addition, BETA is an acronym that stands for the mantra of the camp:

Believe in yourself – diabetes can be managed with a positive attitude.

Empower yourself – you are in control, not the disease.

Talk – be willing to ask for help and communicate your needs to the right people.

Act – be proactive, taking action by eating healthy and taking proper medications to help your body.

To register, or learn more, visit www.ton.siu.edu. Additional information is also available by contacting Vicki Lang at 618/453-3950 or by email at vickil@siu.edu.

