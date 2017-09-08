Missouri American Red Cross in Florida with Irma approaching - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri American Red Cross in Florida with Irma approaching

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
ST LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The American Red Cross is using all of it's people with Irma headed toward Florida's coast in addition to the current relief efforts in Houston. 

So far the organization has set up more than 40 shelters in Florida according to CEO of ARC Eastern Missouri Cindy Erickson.

More than 100 volunteers from the organization from Missouri are already in place to get a jump on Irma relief. 

Erickson said when planning for what to do about Harvey's destruction, the organization held back resources and supplies in the event that there was another disaster. These resources will now be used to provide help for people in Florida when the storm hits.

She said people are already lining up at the shelters to seek protection from the storm. Most of these people are from the south Florida area. 

She fears the Red Cross will have to provide shelter for people through Thanksgiving and possibly even Christmas. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:00:30 GMT
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

  • First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:46:47 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:31:00 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    •   
Powered by Frankly