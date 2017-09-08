Missouri American Red Cross in Florida with Irma approaching

The American Red Cross is using all of it's people with Irma headed toward Florida's coast in addition to the current relief efforts in Houston.

So far the organization has set up more than 40 shelters in Florida according to CEO of ARC Eastern Missouri Cindy Erickson.

More than 100 volunteers from the organization from Missouri are already in place to get a jump on Irma relief.

Erickson said when planning for what to do about Harvey's destruction, the organization held back resources and supplies in the event that there was another disaster. These resources will now be used to provide help for people in Florida when the storm hits.

She said people are already lining up at the shelters to seek protection from the storm. Most of these people are from the south Florida area.

She fears the Red Cross will have to provide shelter for people through Thanksgiving and possibly even Christmas.

