Beer for purchase at SIU sporting events

Whether at a basketball in the SIU Arena or a football game at the Saluki Stadium, you will now be able to grab a cold beer during sporting events at SIU.

The Athletics Director Tommy Bell says it best himself, “Less rules more fun.” He explains it as more options for the patrons and fans. “Now that they don’t feel like they're confined…they can walk around as long as they are in the stadium. They can’t take it out. They all have to stay in doors. They're not cooped up anymore.”

According to Bell, they are aiming to create a more positive environment while also making money.

“We just see it as a potential enhancement to our concession revenue which enhances our revenue stream," says Bell.

Bell explains the purpose behind the alcohol sales. “Those dollars either go to pay for scholarship or operating or feeding our students athletes or putting them on a bus. All the things we need revenue for to operate a Division 1 athletic program.”

However, they have checks and balances in place; safety is first according to Bell. “We try and make sure we are promoting responsible drinking. And we will continue to do that for our students that are of age. And for our fans and clients that come to our ball games.”

Once you enter the gates of Saluki Stadium tomorrow for the home opener, you will only be able to purchase one or two beers at a time. In addition, the alcohol sales will end at the end of the third quarter, which is industry standard.

“It’s going to make me go to football games. Because I don’t ever go to football games ever …yeah it’s pretty exciting,” says student Rachel Throgmorton.

Even faculty staff Walter Davis III says, “I think it’s a good thing. I think it could be a good economic booster, you know as long as people drink in moderation. Be respectful of others and do what needs to be done.”

The Home Opener is tomorrow night at 6 p.m. against Mississippi Valley State.

