9-day free MO clinic

The U.S. Department of Defense in partnership with the Delta Regional Authority presents Operation Healthy Delta Innovative Readiness Training.

This clinic will provide medical, dental and optical care to residents (ages 2 and up) who are uninsured, underinsured or in need of quality patient care at no cost.

On Sept. 13-22 two locations in Missouri will be having this clinic.

The clinic locations are Charleston United Methodist at 1700 E. Marshall St. in Charleston and at the Eastwood Memorial UMC at 512 Ward Avenue in Caruthersville.

Services are available Monday-Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday's from noon to 5:00 p.m.

Patients will be treated first come, first served and while supplies last.

For more information, contact 573-379-3851 ext. 208.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.