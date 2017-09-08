Perry County's Labor Day impaired driving campaign results - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Results of the Labor day safety campaign

Perry County's Labor Day impaired driving campaign results

Written by Kristen Strakalaitis, Intern
PERRY COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Perry County Sheriff's Office partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation for the 2017 "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" Labor day impaired driving enforcement campaign. In order to help enforce this campaign the Perry County Sheriff's Office increased their patrols to help protect the community. 

“Alcohol and drug-impaired driving has claimed too many lives, and the ‘Drive Sober’ campaign was a chance for us to help make zero fatalities a reality on Illinois roads,” said Sheriff Steve Bares.

“People die every day at the hands of impaired drivers, and our law enforcement officers were out in full force, arresting drivers who were under the influence,” Bares said.

 Bares added, “We saw no DUI arrests was because of the success of the program.  People know in Perry County, if you drive drunk you will be arrested."

The following was reported by enforcements:

1. 3 drug related arrests

2. One citation for child safety seat violation

3. 4 uninsured motor vehicle violations 

4. 18 speeding violations 

5. 26 other citations were given for other numerous violations

