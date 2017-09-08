Firefighters working to put out house fire in Jackson - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Fire crews from multiple departments were dispatched to a house fire in Jackson on Friday afternoon.

The fire started at a home in the 2700 block of Palmer Drive around 11:30 a.m.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely.

When firefighters from Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Gordonville and Fruitland arrived, the garage was already filled with smoke and fire.

As of 1 p.m., the fire was out, however, there appeared to be a significant amount of damage.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the basement of the home. 

No word yet on what caused it.

