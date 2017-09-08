MO State Treasurer launches site for citizens to track economic - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO State Treasurer launches site for citizens to track economic progress

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: Office of the MO State Treasurer) (Source: Office of the MO State Treasurer)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

If you want to find out about Missouri's economic performance, there's now a website for that.

State Treasurer Eric Schmitt announced the launch of MissouriDashboard.com.

It gives the public a 'snapshot' of the state's economic climate.

You'll find things like unemployment data, housing information, education facts, and more. There are also county-by-county breakdowns in some of the categories.

“This new tool gives Missourians an easy way to check on our state’s economic status without sifting through spreadsheets and boring government reports,” said Schmitt. “The Missouri Economic Dashboard will dramatically increase transparency in economic data and help keep the public, business leaders and lawmakers up to date with the latest information.”

Missouri's Dashboard is the first in the nation to be launched by a state treasurer's office. The data collected will be used for a comprehensive audit of the state's economy in the coming months, according to Schmitt.

