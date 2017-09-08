SEMO Food Bank and Schnucks recognize Hunger Action Month

Schnucks Grocery Store in Cape Girardeau and the SEMO Food Bank are teaming up to take on hunger in the month of September.

That's because September is Hunger Action Month (HAM).

HAM is designed to inspire people to take action and raise awareness that in Southeast Missouri, nearly 64,000 people struggle with hunger and may not know where they will find their next meal.

That number includes one in four kids who may not have enough to eat.

Schnucks Bags 4 My Cause fundraising program selected SEMO Food Bank to be their beneficiary for the month of September.

For every reusable Hunger Bag purchased during September, SEMO Food Bank will receive a $1 donation.

The bags say, “Every Bag Feeds a Neighbor in Need.”

The Schnucks Bags 4 My Cause program launched earlier this year and is designed to support local hunger relief organizations through the sale of the reusable Hunger Bag.

“SEMO Food Bank is delighted to have Schnucks join with us to raise hunger awareness,” said Karen Green, SEMO Food Bank CEO.

September 14 is especially recognized as Hunger Action Day®.

SEMO Food Bank Staff will wear orange shirts that day to bring awareness to hunger among our neighbors.

Others are encouraged to wear orange to help increase awareness that people in our communities suffer from hunger.

This September marks the tenth year for Hunger Action Month and this year’s campaign will focus on the strong connections between hunger and health.

The campaign asks people to consider how it must feel to live with an empty stomach which puts a healthy life and a promising future at risk.

It is vitally important that people have access to enough healthy food to reach their full potential, especially children who cannot grow, succeed, or learn on an empty stomach.

Southeast Missouri Food Bank serves families and individuals through 180 member agencies in 16 counties in Southeast Missouri, working throughout the year to fight hunger.

If you or your business would like to join us in the fight to feed the hungry, please contact Southeast Missouri Food Bank at 573-471-1818.

