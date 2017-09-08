Troopers arrest one after escape, collision and shooting at Kentucky State Penitentiary

Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating after an inmate escaped from the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville.

According to Trooper Jody Cash, a call came into KSP dispatch around 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, reporting a crash on Highway 730 near the prison. Before a trooper arrived on the scene, dispatch learned that the collision may be related to an escape from the prison.

Cash said the preliminary investigation shows Antonio Wofford, a minimum custody inmate, was driving the car. A woman and a small child were also in the car. Wofford crashed and reportedly tried to run from the car.

When Wofford, 26, tried to climb a stone wall, investigators said Susan Knight, a 19 year veteran with the Kentucky Department of Corrections, fired at Wofford, hitting him.

Both passengers in the car had to go to the hospital for the injuries they received during the crash. They were both treated and released from the hospital.

The adult passenger, 21-year-old Bryonna L. Heath of Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged with a charge of 1st degree escape. She was also served with an outstanding bench warrant for failure to appear in a 2016 Campbell County case.

Wofford, who is originally from Cincinnati, has been transferred to a Louisville hospital, where he is still being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Heath is in the Caldwell County Jail.

Cash said all inmates are accounted for and the prison is secure.

Wofford was assigned to a work detail outside the maximum security portion of the Penitentiary, according to Cash.

The maximum security and supermax prison sits on the Cumberland River. It houses Kentucky's male death row inmates and can hold 856 prisoners.

