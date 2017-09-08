Southern IL Harvey Aid Relief Drive to kick off

If you want to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, you can take part in the Hands of Hope Foundation's Harvey Relief Aid project.

Hands of Hope has partnered with six churches across southern Illinois to collect donations.

The drive runs from Sunday, Sept. 10 through Monday, Sept. 18.

Organizers are asking for the following items:

bleach household cleaning chemicals liquid dish soap heavy duty garbage bags laundry detergent cleaning masks and gloves mops and brooms cases of water or Gatorade baby formula and food baby diapers, pull ups, and wipes hygiene products (toothpaste, tooth brushes, deodorant, soap, shampoo) Insect repellant non-perishable canned food items peanut butter and jelly (no glass jars) dog and cat food

You can also make financial donations that will be used to buy bulk supplies and requested items. Those donations are tax-deductible and can be made using your credit/debit card or checking accounts. You can click here to donate or use the text message option: text the dollar amount you wish to donate to 618-663-4636. It will prompt you through the donation process.

If you have questions, you can call the Hands of Hope office at 618-997-2940 or email the executive director at troy@hohfoundation.org.

Harvey Relief Aid Area Drop Locations:

Herrin Area: Christian Life Church

West Frankfort Area: Lifesource Church

Marion/Carterville Area: Community of Faith Church

Carbondale Area: Hopewell M.B. Church

Anna/Jonesboro Area: First Christian Church-Anna

McClure & Cape Girardeau Area: The Spark Ministries

Sam's Club in Marion has a drop location in front of the store

