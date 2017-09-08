Southern IL Harvey Aid Relief Drive to kick off - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southern IL Harvey Aid Relief Drive to kick off

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: Hands of Hope Foundation) (Source: Hands of Hope Foundation)
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

If you want to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, you can take part in the Hands of Hope Foundation's Harvey Relief Aid project.

Hands of Hope has partnered with six churches across southern Illinois to collect donations.

The drive runs from Sunday, Sept. 10 through Monday, Sept. 18.

Organizers are asking for the following items:

  1. bleach
  2. household cleaning chemicals
  3. liquid dish soap
  4. heavy duty garbage bags
  5. laundry detergent
  6. cleaning masks and gloves
  7. mops and brooms
  8. cases of water or Gatorade
  9. baby formula and food
  10. baby diapers, pull ups, and wipes
  11. hygiene products (toothpaste, tooth brushes, deodorant, soap, shampoo)
  12. Insect repellant
  13. non-perishable canned food items
  14. peanut butter and jelly (no glass jars)
  15. dog and cat food

You can also make financial donations that will be used to buy bulk supplies and requested items. Those donations are tax-deductible and can be made using your credit/debit card or checking accounts. You can click here to donate or use the text message option: text the dollar amount you wish to donate to 618-663-4636. It will prompt you through the donation process.

If you have questions, you can call the Hands of Hope office at 618-997-2940 or email the executive director at troy@hohfoundation.org.

Harvey Relief Aid Area Drop Locations:

  • Herrin Area: Christian Life Church
  • West Frankfort Area: Lifesource Church
  • Marion/Carterville Area: Community of Faith Church
  • Carbondale Area: Hopewell M.B. Church
  • Anna/Jonesboro Area: First Christian Church-Anna
  • McClure & Cape Girardeau Area: The Spark Ministries
  • Sam's Club in Marion has a drop location in front of the store

