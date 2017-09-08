Illegal cell phone use leads to deadly crash in Washington Co., IL

A 63-year-old man on a bicycle was killed in Washington County, Illinois after a juvenile driver hit him, according to Illinois State Police.

It happened just after 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, on Illinois Route 15, just west of Little Prairie Road.

According to Illinois State Police, David Weber of Venedy, Ill. was riding east on IL Route 13. He was hit from behind by a truck driven by a juvenile female driver.

Weber was thrown from his bike. He was taken to a local hospital where he passed away.

The driver of the truck stopped more than a half mile from the crash site. She was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, improper passing of a bicycle, and illegal cell phone usage.

