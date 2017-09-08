5 things to know Sept. 8

Good morning! It's Friday, September 8, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

It's another cool start, but temperatures will warm even quicker today. Laura Wibbenmeyer says most areas will hit the 80-degree mark this afternoon, under lots of sunshine. The nice weather continues this weekend, too. The remnants of Irma could impact parts of the Heartland by the middle of next week. Some areas could see rainfall by Tuesday with the current track, but the track will likely change in the coming days.

Making Headlines

Deadly earthquake in Mexico: At least five people were killed after an 8.2 magnitude earthquake hit off Mexico's southern coast. It's the biggest quake the country has seen in 100 years.

Irma weakens to Cat. 4: Irma has already claimed 11 lives as it heads for Florida where the first hurricane warnings have now been issued.

Are you prepared for a natural disaster? Now is a good time to prepare and you can actually go through training to ensure you and your loved ones are safe.

Is Irma the 'Big One?" They call it the Big One - a mythic, massive hurricane that would obliterate the densely populated southeast coast. And it has long been the stuff of Florida's nightmares. Irma, it appears, could be it.

Illegal cell phone use leads to deadly crash: A 63-year-old man on a bicycle was killed in Washington County, Illinois after a juvenile driver hit him, according to Illinois State Police.

Millions of Americans potentially exposed: A security breach at credit monitoring company Equifax could affect 143 million Americans. You can check to see if your information was potentially compromised.

