Sports scores from Thursday 9/7 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sports scores from Thursday 9/7

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KFVS) -

Heartland sports scores from Thursday 9/7.

H.S. Softball

Kelly-11
Saxony Lutheran-1

Perryville-15
Jefferson-1

Poplar Bluff-13
Naylor-1

H.S. Volleyball

Jefferson-2
St. Vincent-1

Poplar Bluff-2
Sikeston-0

H.S. Soccer 

Notre Dame-1
Farmington-4

MLB

St. Louis-0
San Diego-3
Final

Chicago-8
Pittsburgh-2

NFL

Kansas City-42
New England-27

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly