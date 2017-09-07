Volunteers needed for Apple Time Clean-up in Murphysboro - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Volunteers needed for Apple Time Clean-up in Murphysboro

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
Connect
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

Ahead of the 2017 Apple Festival in Murphysboro, Illinois, volunteers are needed to help spruce up the city.

The Apple Time Clean-up is Saturday, September 9, 2017 and starts at 8:00 a.m.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Apple Festival Office at 110 South 14th Street where teams will be formed up and tasks will be assigned.

If you plan on helping with the Apple Time Clean-up you are asked to bring a pair of work gloves, weed eater, push mower, or any other tools you think will help with sprucing up the city.

Water, snacks, and trash bags will be provided.

If you have any questions you can call the Murphysboro Apple Festival office at (618) 684-3200.

The 66th Annual Murphysboro Apple Festival kicks-off Wednesday, September 13, 2017 and ends Saturday, September 16.

Click here for more information about the Apple Festival click here.

