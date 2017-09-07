Seminar for senior citizens on scammers held in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Seminar for senior citizens on scammers held in Cape Girardeau

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

An organization called "Seniors and Lawmen Together," or SALT, held a seminar on Thursday, September 7 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to protect the elderly from scammers.

SALT served as an advisory council to help seniors.

During Thursday's seminar, they learned about various scams reported in the area and how to keep them from being scammed.

"Whatever it is, it's our goal to make it better for senior citizens," Doug Austin, with the Cape Girardeau chapter of SALT, said.

Another part of the presentation addressed what to do and how to protect yourself in a situation involving an active shooter.

    Wednesday, April 25 2018
    Wednesday, April 25 2018
    Wednesday, April 25 2018
