Murray State University announces date for family weekend

Murray State University is preparing to welcome students and their families to campus for Family Weekend, an annual event that allows students to share their college experience with family members and loved ones.

Murray State University is preparing to welcome students and their families to campus for Family Weekend, an annual event that allows students to share their college experience with family members and loved ones.

Family Weekend begins Friday, Sept. 22 and continues through Sunday, Sept. 24. Throughout the weekend, the University will host a wide variety of events and activities, including the Mr. MSU Pageant, Racer 5K, Fall Fanfare Concert, Alumni Legacy Tailgate, family Zumba, family picnic and more. Guests are also invited to attend the home football game against Austin Peay State University, which begins at 6 p.m. in Stewart Stadium on September 23.

Registration costs $20 per family, which provides six meal tickets and six tickets to the football game.

Online registration for Family Weekend will close Friday, Sept. 15, although walk-up registrations will continue to be accepted throughout Family Weekend.

For a complete Family Weekend itinerary or to register, please visit murraystate.edu/familyweekend.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.