Get ready to help your community: CERT training

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

If a disaster strikes, do you know what to do?

The best thing you can do to make sure you and your loved ones are safe is to be prepared.

You may consider taking part in Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training.

It's an intensive 20-hour training program that's designed to prepare communities for a major disaster.

Consider this: during and following a disaster, first responders will likely be overwhelmed. You may be on your own for a period of time depending on the size of the area, and the ability to communicate and travel.

That's when properly trained citizens can jump in to help.

During the course, you'll learn about disaster preparedness, fire suppression, disaster medical operations, search and rescue, disaster psychology, team organization, CERT and Terrorism, and Disaster Simulation and Evaluation.

The free training will take place from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on the following Tuesdays:

  • Sept. 26
  • Oct. 3
  • Oct. 10
  • Oct. 17
  • Oct. 24

The classes will be held in Conference Room B at the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.

To sign up, click here.

If you're already CERTified, you can brush up on your skills with either of these 8-hour options:

  • Nov. 7 & 9 from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Both sessions will be held in the Training Room at Cape Girardeau Fire Station 3.

