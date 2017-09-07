Young women can benefit from SIU conference

Registration is open for an event next month at Southern Illinois University Carbondale that helps young women explore careers in science and mathematics.

The annual “Expanding Your Horizons in Science and Mathematics” conference is set for Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Student Center and other areas on campus.

The 27th annual event provides girls in grades 5-9 with workshops, networking and hands-on experiences aimed at increasing their awareness of careers in such areas as science, technology, engineering and math.

The event also provides young women with opportunities to meet and interact with role models who are active in math- and science-related careers.

Organizers expect up to 200 participants to attend the event, along with teachers and parents from throughout southern Illinois.

Advance registration is required, with an early deadline of Sept. 29.

Tickets are $10 before Sept. 29 and $17 after the deadline until Oct. 13.

Mailed-in registrations are also accepted.

All fees, checks or money orders, must be mailed to SIU Carbondale-Mathematics, Expanding Your Horizons, 1245 Lincoln Dr., Mailcode 4408, Carbondale, Ill., 62901.

The workshop includes areas in agricultural sciences, anthropology, aviation, biological sciences, chemistry, computer science, economics, engineering and technology, geology, geography, linguistics, mathematics, medicine, physical fitness, physics, plant biology, psychology and zoology.

Students will participate in three areas of their choosing.

Organized by the Department of Mathematics in the College of Science, the conference also will feature more than 30 professionals from the university, surrounding community colleges and private companies donating their time to lead workshops.

The workshops will focus on career exploration and provide opportunities for participants to have positive experiences with math and science.

More information is available through the SIU Carbondale Department of Mathematics at 618-453-5302 or by email at eyhmath@siu.edu.

