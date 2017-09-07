Wanted Cape Girardeau teen turns himself in

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council.
Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight.
The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.
Child Abuse Prevention Awareness month has the Johnston County Community lacing up its shoes for a 24-hour walkathon.
A team of students from Richland High School in Essex, Mo have something to be proud of. They placed third in the Rube Goldberg Machine Contest in their division..
The 72-year-old suspect has been identified as a former police officer and "nice guy."
Among the items leaving for the month are hit movies like "Disney's The Jungle Book," "Bridget Jones's Diary" and "Talladega Nights: The Legend of Ricky Bobby."
A woman with multiple sclerosis said Delta employees tied her to a chair with a blanket when they didn't have one with straps.
Forrest Hunter wanted to buy a hunting license and was tired of waiting for help.
OJ, a blind dog adopted alongside his guide dog companion Blue Dozer, was adopted over the weekend. OJ was then found wandering more than 100 miles away.
The parents and husband of a 25-year-old Midlands woman have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against American Airlines.
A recent Whitehaven High School graduate who was on his way to the U.S. Army was gunned down while sleeping in his own bed.
Fourteen former South Carolina Department of Corrections correctional officers have been named in indictments as part of a federal investigation into alleged bribery and smuggling into state prisons, court documents show.
