Wanted Cape Girardeau teen turns himself in

A Cape Girardeau teenager was wanted by investigators in Cape Girardeau but has since turned himself in. Police said he has been released on bond.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Zachary L. Moore, 18, had an active felony warrant for his arrest for burglary and stealing.

A judge set bond at $15,000.

