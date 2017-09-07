Notre Dame H.S. coaches receive NFHS Coach of the Year awards

From left: Mark Moore and Ryan Schweain were named NFHS Coach of the Year for Missouri. (Source: Notre Dame High School)

Two Notre Dame High School coaches were named 2016-17 NFHS Coach of the Year for Missouri.

Soccer Coach Ryan Schweain and Golf Coach Mark Moore were named in their respective sports by the National Federation of State High School Associations and the Missouri State High School Activities Association.

"Both Mark and Ryan stand for everything that is good about sports," said Brother David Migliorino, Notre Dame High School principal. "They love the players and make them love the lessons learned from being a team player."

The Coach of the Year Award is promoted and sponsored by NFHS and MSHSAA while also involving the Missouri Coaches Association.

Recipients of the award are selected by the MSHSAA Executive Staff, with the most influence coming from the executive staff member in charge of that particular sport. The considerations giving for the selection of the Coach of the Year include but are not limited to the following:

Program Success but equally or more importantly a coach's approach in being successful

Character and integrity demonstrated by the coach

Winning the right way, using high school sports as teaching/educating platform as much as a wins vs loss platform

Conducting a program that strives to operate within not only NFHS Sports rules but also an effort to administer a sports program within MSHSAA Bylaws and regulations

Establishes a history of good Sportsmanship

Advocate and contribute to MSHSAA as a whole

Ryan Schweain and Mark Moore were presented with the awards by MSHSAA Assistant Executive Director Kevin Garner following an All School Mass at Notre Dame High School on Wednesday, August 30.

