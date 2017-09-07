WANTED: Carbondale man wanted for allegedly firing a gun at a gr - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

breaking

WANTED: Carbondale man wanted for allegedly firing a gun at a group of people

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Dennis Higgins, Jr. (Source: Carbondale Police Department) Dennis Higgins, Jr. (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A man in Carbondale, who should be considered armed and dangerous, is wanted after allegedly firing a gun at a group of people.

According to a release from the Department, officers responded to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane around 11:55 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, for a report of gunshots being fired.

Investigators learned there was a fight between some people in a home. At some point during the fight, witnesses told police that Dennis Higgins, Jr., 30, pulled out a gun and shot in the direction of someone in the fight.

Higgins faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and felon in possession of a weapon.

A judge set bond at $250,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677). 

