IL schools receive state aid payments

Schools across Illinois will soon have a payment from the state in their accounts.

According to Comptroller Susana Mendoza, her office began transmitting $541 million in General State Aid just after midnight on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The next payment of $264 million will go out on Friday, Sept. 8.

The payments will cover the first September payment which is due to the schools on Sunday, Sept. 10.

“I am grateful legislators were able to forge a bipartisan compromise to allow passage of the school funding bill which finally puts the state on a path to equitable school funding,” Comptroller Mendoza said. “The start of the school year should be about kids happy to see their classmates again and resuming the learning process -- not worries about whether schools will have to close midyear. Parents, children and teachers can finally have the confidence and peace of mind to know that their schools will not only open on time, but more importantly, stay open for the full academic year.”

