Notre Dame High School coaches recognized

Notre Dame High School boasts two Coaches of the Year.

National Federation of State High School Associations and the Missouri State High School Activities Association named Ryan Schweain and Mark Moore their 2016-2017 NFHS Coaches of the Year for Missouri.

Schweain coaches the Girls Soccer team.

Moore coaches the Girls Golf squad.

Notre Dame Athletic Director, Jeff Graviett, said, “It is exciting for one of our coaches to receive Coach of the Year, but to have two of our Coaches recognized in the same year speaks volumes to the dedication our coaches have to teaching our student athletes.”

MSHSAA’s Executive staff selects the coaches. The staff considers the success of the program, the coach’s character and integrity, sportsmanship and the coaches ability to use sports as a teaching tool.

Notre Dame High School Principal, Brother David Migliorino, seconded the associations’ decision, “Both Mark and Ryan stand for everything that is good about sports. They love the players and make them love the lessons learned from being a team player.”

Schweain and Moore were presented with the awards after an all-school mass at Notre Dame High School on Wednesday, August 30.

