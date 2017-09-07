This week in music: 1985 Huey Lewis

Let's turn back the clock and revisit the 1980's.

This morning we're looking at the music scene from this week in 1985. Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Canadian singer Bryan Adams at number five with Summer of 69. Adams says the song is about a lot of nostalgia from the late 1960's including the cultural revolution, the moon landing, the break up of the Beatles and sexual discovery.

The first lady of soul was enjoying a huge comeback during the summer of '85. Freeway of Love became Aretha Franklin's 15th top ten hit. Two years after Freeway of Love was released, Franklin became the first female performer to be inducted into the Rock 'N Roll Hall of Fame.

The top three songs from this week in 85 were from the movies. At number three was Tina Turner with We Don't Need Another Hero. It was from the movie Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome which starred Mel Gibson as Max and Turner as Auntie Entity.

Huey Lewis and the News were in the number two spot with The Power of Love. It was featured in the biggest movie of the year: Back to the Future. It became the first number one single for Lewis and his band. By the way Lewis makes a cameo appearance in the movie. The next time you watch it check out the judge for the Battle of the Bands audition. It's Lewis who tells Marty McFly he's playing "too darn loud."

And in the top spot was John Parr with Man in Motion, the theme to the movie St. Elmo's Fire. The song was originally written athlete Rick Hanson who was traveling around the world in his wheelchair to raise awareness for spinal cord injuries. His journey was called the "Man in Motion Tour."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.