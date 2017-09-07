5 things to know Sept. 7

Good morning! It's Thursday, September 7, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Brrr! Cape Girardeau has already broken the record low for today. But, Thursday's temperatures will be a little warmer and less windy than what we experienced on Wednesday. Laura Wibbenmeyer is keeping an eye Hurricane Irma. She'll have the latest track information. And, if you're looking forward to the weekend, you won't be disappointed!

Making Headlines

Hurricane Irma claims lives: Irma has killed at least ten people and injured 23 others as the dangerous Category 5 storm roared over the Caribbean.

Search for missing plane continues: Investigators in West Virginia will resume their search for a missing plane that is based out of Southern Illinois Airport in Carbondale.

Abortion battle begins in Kentucky: Attorneys for Kentucky's last abortion clinic have squared off with those for Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin in federal court. The landmark case fights a state regulation requiring a transfer agreement between the clinic, a hospital and ambulance service.

Call for special session: Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson is urging lawmakers to call a special session to restore funding cuts to services for the elderly and veterans.

