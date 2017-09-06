SEMO District fair prepares for opening weekend

The SEMO District Fair is just around the corner and with that comes Carnival rides, live animals, and tons of fair food! It's something most of us are looking forward to.

Even though the event is three days away the fair grounds had people racing to get things prepped. Like Larry Sivori who was prepping the water and drains to some of the vendors. Or Mark Gibson, he volunteers to help get the electricity to people who are serving food throughout the fair.

But one issue that was a concern to some in the area is the new bathrooms, at Arena Park, which are still under construction. According to an organizer for the fair, they aren't too concerned.

"Construction got delayed and it didn't get finished," said Pete Poe. "It's a non-issue."

But even without the brick and mortar bathrooms, they are still going to be just fine.

"We'll have a dozen hand washing stations and I think the final number's about 50 port-a-potties," he said. "We just supplemented them, got an extra 10 this year to take care of some issues."

But whether it's the bathrooms or the water and electricity the SEMO Fair will have everything ready by Saturday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.