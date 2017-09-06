Foot chase through several yards leads to arrest in New Madrid, - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Foot chase through several yards leads to arrest in New Madrid, MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect

NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) -

The New Madrid Police Department reported that officers responded to a house on Saint Theresa Ln. for a disturbance around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon on September 6.

It had been reported that people were arguing in the front yard of the house and one of had a gun. When officers arrived, one man ran and officers chased him through several yards with guns drawn.

The suspect was taken into custody after the chase circled back around to Saint Theresa Lane. Officers found a handgun that the man dropped during the pursuit and later found it to be stolen out of Sikeston, Missouri.

The suspect is being held for possession of a stolen firearm and resisting arrest. 

