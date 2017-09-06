City of Carbondale holds post-Eclipse forum

Were you in Carbondale for the eclipse? How was your experience there? Did you love it, hate it, or something in between?

City officials from Carbondale, Illinois met with people from the community to get input over their Eclipse experience on Wednesday night, Sept. 13.

The next solar eclipse will happen on April 8, 2024 so it was important to officials to see what worked and didn't work.

People from the community talked about things that could be improved like transportation issues and how local concerts could draw in bigger crowds.

Mayor John "Mike" Henry gave insight into the biggest positive take away from the meeting.

"I think people had a good time at it. I think they appreciated the planning, the music and everything that we did especially the transit and getting people around," Henry said. "It makes us feel kind of good that we did some right things, we had lots of good help with people coming up with ideas and working on it for almost a year and a half.

The city of Carbondale saw an influx of about 30,000 people for the eclipse.

The meeting was open to the public.

If you have any questions or would like more information you can contact Carbondale Public Relations Officer Amy Fox at (618)-559-1939.

