Cape Girardeau teacher selected as Physical Education Teacher of the Year

The Missouri Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance for 2017 selected Darren Neels, a teacher at Clippard Elementary School in the Cape Girardeau School District, for the Missouri Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year.

Neels was one of the candidates for Central District Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year honor.

He has been actively involved in developing and implementing an effective physical education program in the district.

He provided service to MOAHPERD as a member of the Representative Assembly.

Neels was also selected as the 2015 Cape Chamber of Commerce Educator of the Year Award.

