Oran Championship basketball team holds ring ceremony

Oran’s Championship basketball team held a special ring ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 6, in the Oran gym.

The ceremony started at 6 p.m. and centered around the team's win against Crane the Saturday before.

With that win, the team became Missouri Class 2 State Champions.

The Eagles won the game 70-63 at the Mizzou Arena.

