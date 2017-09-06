Track hurricanes with the FIRST ALERT Weather App

You're able to track Hurricane Irma in real-time on the KFVS12 First Alert Weather App.

You just need to make sure you have a few options selected on your radar. Here's what you need to do.

First, open your KFVS12 First Alert Weather App. If you don't have the app you can download it here.

Launch the app and click on the radar button at the bottom of the screen.

Once on radar, click the layers button near the bottom left of the screen (it looks like three small sheets).

On the map layers page, make sure you have selected the "Tropics Tracks" option under Overlays.

Now just exit out of the layers section and scroll your map down to Florida to see the hurricane track.

